ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta has challenged Japanese wrestling legend Katsuyori Shibata.

This week’s ROH TV main event saw Yuta retain his title over Clark Connors, who is a product of the NJPW LA Dojo, where Shibata is head trainer. Yuta then cut a promo and said he was ready to face Shibata.

ROH has not officially announced Shibata vs. Yuta, but it’s likely that this match will take place at ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday, March 31 in Los Angeles.

Shibata has been wrestling since 2009, but he returned to the ring in 2021 following a four-year retirement that was forced after he suffered a brain bleed during an April 2017 match with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Since coming out of retirement, Shibata has wrestled just a handful of times. He made his AEW in-ring debut on the November 4, 2022 edition of Rampage, by losing to AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy in what was Cassidy’s first singles title defense.

Yuta has been ROH Pure Champion since defeating Daniel Garcia at Final Battle in December. Since then he has retained over Hagane Shinno, Timothy Thatcher, and now Connors.

We noted before how ROH World Women’s Champion Athena has issued a challenge to Yuka Sakazaki for Supercard of Honor. It’s believed that ROH will confirm Sakazaki vs. Athena and Shibata vs. Yuta for the pay-per-view on next week’s ROH TV episode.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air on Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the current announced card:

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to Crown New ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers vs. other teams TBA

