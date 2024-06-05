Wheeler Yuta is cleared to return to in-ring action.

The AEW star has been out of action since January due to injury, but will be competing on tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite on TBS. Yuta will be teaming with his fellow BCC teammates against Team CMLL.

The news was announced by Tony Khan today on social media.

TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT BCC vs Volador Jr/Magnus/Rugido/Esfinge The rivalry reignites when all 4 BCC @bryandanielson, Mox, @ClaudioCSRO + @WheelerYuta team on Dynamite for the first time EVER to fight their rivals from CMLL live on TBS tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/0hE5RjWyOy — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2024

Yes, the medical staff just officially cleared @WheelerYuta today after a 4 month absence + now the entire BCC are ready to jump right into it; teaming together as a 4 man team for the first time in @AEWonTV history vs their rivals from @CMLL_OFICIAL live on TBS tomorrow! LFG — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2024

UPDATED DYNAMITE LINEUP:

-Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship

-MJF’s first appearance since Double or Nothing return

-Mariah May vs. Saraya

-TV Time with Chris Jericho

-Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, & Jon Moxley) vs. Volador Jr, Magnus, Rugido, & Esfinge