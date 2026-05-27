Wheeler Yuta is ready for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Collision three hour combined show in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

During an appearance on Positively Philly to promote tonight’s show (see video below), the AEW star spoke about going from Blackpool Combat Club to Death Riders, Daniel Garcia joining the group and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his cat Petunia: “I have a cat named Petunia. She’s very sweet. She’s very adorable. She bites me all the time, and I play the steel drums. I don’t know if that’s cool. I used to do that for weddings. That’s what I did before I was a wrestler.”

On if he’s ever thought about using his steel drum talent in wrestling: “So I thought about it, but it’s kind of hard because the steel drum is stationary, so I have to stand there. Let me play my song, and then I’ll walk to the ring eventually.”

On chasing and reaching his childhood dream of being a successful wrestler: “I mean, I guess I’m not new now. I’ve been around for about five years in AEW. But I’ve always grown up wanting to be a professional wrestler. My cousins actually introduced it to me when I was very young. So it was just a childhood dream, and then I chased that dream my whole life. I was able to pull it off, join AEW. I had a lot of great support from- originally there was a group called the Best Friends in AEW, and they’re all from around here, or they all live around here. So it was very nice to have that. That sort of got me into AEW, and then I was able to grow my wings. I joined a group called the Blackpool Combat Club with William Regal, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and then that sort of formed into the Death Riders, which is where we’re at now. It’s been one hell of a ride, that’s for sure.”

On Daniel Garcia joining The Death Riders: “It’s fun to sort of continue that competition (with Daniel Garcia). Even when we were on the independents, I kind of always looked at what he was doing and I’m sure he looked at what I was doing, and we always felt like we were sort of modern contemporaries, and we didn’t actually wrestle much on the independents. It might have just been that one time that we wrestled for an hour-long draw, when I was the IWTV Champion… We’re looking at each other and then, it almost felt like, we get to AEW and then, he goes to the Jericho Appreciation Society, I go to Blackpool Combat Club. It almost felt like we were guys that played at rival colleges and now we just got drafted to the majors but we got drafted to rival team(s). That’s sort of what it felt like so we’ve always had this thing where we’re competing against each other but, I think it’s just made the both of us better. It’s just made us better wrestlers and now that we’re on the same side, maybe we’ll even develop more of a friendship I guess instead of just competing with each other but, it’s always been great to have him to motivate me.”