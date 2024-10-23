During a recent appearance on “The Mark Hoke Show,” AEW wrestler and Trios Tag Team Champion Wheeler Yuta commented on the main goal of The Blackpool Combat Club and wanting AEW to be the best that it can be.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the main goal of the Blackpool Combat Club: “I can’t really reveal the plans and the endgame all the much, or else they probably wouldn’t work out too well for us. But the main goal, I will say, is just like you said, to make AEW a place that we can all be proud of. There’s a lot of good that goes on in AEW, but also, it gets a little messy. There’s a lot of things that we need to clean up, a lot of things that we don’t necessarily agree with as members of the Blackpool Combat Club.”

On wanting AEW to be the best that it can be: “We talked about it when we feuded with The Elite a long time, when we were calling them amateurs, and we were calling the roster amateurs. There’s just things where we want to tighten up, we want to grow as a company, and maybe our methods of growth are a little nasty, a little dirty, but it’s really, we just want the company to be the best that it can be. That’s really it.”

On how the BCC wants the roster to be better: “We want the roster to be better. We want there to be competition; we want it to be where we don’t have to be the ones running the show, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now,” he continued. “So it’s our goal to bring everyone up with us. So that’s really the goal of everything is just to improve AEW and get it to that point where we don’t have to be smashing people’s hands with hammers anymore, where we can just go to work and have everyone rise and be the best versions of themselves because that’s really what we need.”