AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently joined Sescoops for a discussion about his upcoming ROH Pure title defense against Daniel Garcia at next Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s more confident than the first time he wrestled Garcia, where they went to a 60-minute draw on the indies:

Yeah, definitely going into this match. I’m more confident than the first one. We went 60 minutes, but that’s actually the only time Garcia and I have ever had a singles match. The only time we’ve ever interacted in a match would be Blood and Guts. So it’s definitely going to be something that I’m excited for.

Thinks the Pure rules will add an interesting element:

And I think we do know each other a lot better now. But I’m excited to see where the return match goes. I don’t know if it’ll go the full 60 minutes but I think with the pure rules, it’ll be an interesting factor as well that I think fits in very well with both of our styles. So very excited. Yeah.

On his run as Pure champion: