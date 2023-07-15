Wheeler Yuta spoke with SEScoops to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he named some wrestlers who he thinks could make it into The Blackpool Combat Club.

“Leyla Hirsch, Jamie Hayter could be great fits,” he said.

Yuta also talked about the BCC’s recent collaboration with Konosuke Takeshita in their feud with The Elite.

“It’s great we’re having Takeshita fight alongside us. I’m not entirely sure if we would call him an official member. Being able to fight alongside him, though, has been awesome.”

The Elite (Omega, The Young Bucks, Page & Ibushi) facing Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita & PAC) in Blood and Guts takes place next week on Dynamite.