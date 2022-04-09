Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Boston was headlined by top superstar Jon Moxley battling new ROH Pure champion, Wheelter Yuta.

The match was a brutal brawl that saw Yuta put up an incredible effort, but he was eventually defeated by Moxley after the Purveyor of Violence caught him in a bully choke. Afterwards Moxley, along with William Regal and Bryan Danielson, welcomed the former Best Friends member into the Blackpool Combat Club.

The ultimate sign of respect extended to @WheelerYuta by @RealKingRegal and the #BlackpoolCombatClub! An insane main event to cap off an incredible night of action on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama tonight! pic.twitter.com/0nJEWc0eoH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.