AEW star and current ROH Pure champion Wheeler Yuta recently sat down with Sescoops for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Yuta’s thoughts on Claudio joining the Blackpool Combat Club, and his thoughts on his epic Rampage matchup with Jon Moxley. Highlights are below.

Says he’s always had a lot of respect for Claudio:

“Yeah, Claudio was someone that I’ve always really had a lot of respect for as a wrestler. He’s, he’s incredible. Yeah, he, he’s someone that I’ve really, really appreciated and knowing that he ended Regal’s career and it only made sense that he would be someone that could fit in with our club, he does our style.”

How Claudio is good as so many things in wrestling:

“He can do so many things. He’s absolutely incredible. So, it’s really great to have him now as a mentor as someone that I can talk to on my team and hopefully learn from and it’s been just great to have him here so far.”

On his match with Moxley:

“It was really cool to have that match with Moxley in that crowd. Seeing a lot of familiar faces was really, it was really nice. And yeah, that was really the career-defining match. For me. It’s what sort of kick-started where we’re going now and I’m really excited for what the future holds, but it wouldn’t happen without that match.”