AEW star and new ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta recently joined the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss a wide range of rasslin-related topics, including Yuta’s thoughts on the state of the Blackpool Combat Club now that William Regal is leaving, and whether he thinks Nigel McGuinness would be a suitable replacement. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says the Blackpool Combat Club will be more aggressive moving forward:

I think it’s just gonna evolve a little bit. If anything, it’s refocusing. We’ve been so tied up with the Jericho Appreciation Society that I think we almost forgot what we’re here for and what we’re trying to do, and that’s to set forth our vision of wrestling. It’s to leave our scar and leave our mark on pro wrestling. Now I think that obviously we no longer have the world championship, but I think that we’re more focused and more hungry than ever. We’re starving. We want that. We want these opportunities, we want that gold. Claudio wants the Ring of Honor World Championship, Mox wants to get his world title back. I think that we’re all very focused and we’re all very hungry. So I’m not sure if the Blackpool Combat Club 2.0 is gonna be all that different, except that it might be a little bit more aggressive, a little bit more vicious, and a little bit more focused.

On Nigel McGuinness potentially taking over as BCC leader:

I think that Nigel’s awesome, but I think that we’re probably gonna wind up doing with the BCC is just taking it forward ourselves. We’ve already learned a lot, and now it’s up to those three to continue to help continue to mentor me. You heard Regal say it himself. So I think that is gonna probably be the four of us going from now on, but we’ll see where it ends. I’m certainly not ruling it out. Like I said, Nigel’s awesome, and I think his style, obviously he’s not active anymore, but his style fit in great with what we were doing. So yeah, I think he’s great. But I think for right now, it’ll be the four of us.

