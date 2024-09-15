Wheeler Yuta has been going through it these days.

At AEW All Out last weekend in Chicago, Illinois, he experienced his Blackpool Combat Club friendships with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli implode, as they, along with PAC and Marina Shafir, forced him to watch as they violently attacked Bryan Danielson inside NOW Arena on September 7.

“I’m just trying to scramble to figure out why… why they did what they did, why they didn’t tell me, why they did that to Bryan,” Yuta said of the attack. “Then nothing, because all I can really think about is those moments where they had that bag over Bryan’s head, where they were trying to end him. They were trying to make me watch for some reason. Jon keeps talking about this higher purpose and I just don’t understand it. All I understand is how afraid, how terrified, how concerned, how helpless I was when all that happened.”

Earlier that day, Yuta experienced something even worse.

Also during his digital exclusive interview following his victory over Anthony Henry at AEW Collision on Saturday, September 14, in Dayton, OH., Yuta revealed that he learned of the passing of his aunt during All Out weekend as well.

“It was a really rough day for me Saturday,” Yuta continued. “Before the show. I found out that my aunt in Japan had passed away. She passed away from complications due to COVID-19 and I just kind of know that in her. Her last moments she was. Struggling to find breath and. That’s really all I could think about when I watched that happen to Bryan. Kumiko, I love you. Rest in peace. But Bryan, Bryan’s going to be okay. Bryan’s going to be all right. He’s going to be like no one we’ve ever seen before. I don’t really know where that leaves me. Yeah, just a lot to think about. I’m sorry if you excuse me. I’m going to take some time by myself, if that’s all right.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)