AEW star and current ROH Television champion Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his rise in the industry, with Yuta naming his AEW matchups with Penta El Zero Miedo and Jon Moxley as turning points for his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he felt his matches with Pentagon and Jon Moxley started leveling him up in AEW:

It started to happen a little bit into my time in AEW. I look at my match with Pentagon on Dark. We were in DC, I was able to drive to the show, I wasn’t sure what I was going to be doing that day, and out of the blue I have a match with Penta El Zero Miedo. It was definitely a big challenge and step up, but I delivered. That was sort of a turning point for me. ‘I delivered, I can do this, I belong here.’ Shortly after that, I had round two with Jon Moxley, it was not a mugging as the first one was, this was at least match, and I was like, ‘I’m getting there, I’m starting to level up. I’m starting to step up and prove I can do it.’ Those were two moments where I felt like I was starting to find my footing and now I think it’s starting to take off.

Who he seeks out advice from backstage:

William Regal is definitely one, but it’s sort of a tedious relationship, obviously. I ask him for little bits and pieces of advice here and there, but I’m still trying to prove myself to him. Mr. Regal is someone I look to for advice all the time. Jerry Lynn is an incredible coach that we have. I really love talking with him about my matches. I was talking a lot with Orange Cassidy, he’s one of my original trainers, but obviously that relationship is a little strained right now. It’s a little sour. Maybe less of an orange, more of a grapefruit these days.

