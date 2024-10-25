The card for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

On Friday, All Elite Wrestling confirmed new matches and a segment for the Saturday night episode from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In the latest update, AEW has announced that Wheeler Yuta will speak with Nigel McGuinness for an exclusive sit-down interview discussing everything that has gone on as of late with Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and his involvement.

Previously announced for the October 26 episode of AEW Collision is Ricochet vs. Lio Rush, FTR vs. LFI and Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade.

Make sure to check back here on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results from Cedar Rapids, IA.