AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently joined Steve Fall’s The Ten Count to hype up this Saturday’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, where Yuta will be challenging Daniel Garcia for the Pure championship.

During the interview, Yuta addressed the future of the Blackpool Combat Club and how the faction will move forward following reports that William Regal is returning to WWE. Highlights are below.

On the Blackpool Combat Club’s future amidst reports that William Regal is returning to WWE:

I think that there’s definitely a regrouping, there’s definitely gotta be a rebuilding. But I think it’s time for whatever version, too, of what the Blackpool Combat Club’s going to be. William Regal gave us plenty of wonderful advice and information, and it always seems like he’s teaching us lessons even when turning on us, and maybe we should not trust some people.

Says Regal has given him some great advice that he will take with him going forward:

I certainly asked at every opportunity, and he would give me some great advice. I think the biggest thing he always talks about is, it’s a mindset. You always have to be focused on, ‘You are a trained professional fighter and that guy across the ring from you is trying to take food out of your mouth.’

