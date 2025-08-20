John Cena is reportedly set to have his retirement match on December 13.

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, the match will be featured on Peacock as a Saturday Night’s Main Event special. WWE has not officially confirmed the bout.

Earlier reports suggested the match would take place in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Monday, Naomi and Jimmy Uso revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens expressed optimism about the future of the next generation of the Bloodline. He wrote,

“I have high hopes that with Naomi and Gigantic Jim (the nicest Bloodline member despite being so misguided) as his parents, the child will turn out to be a decent human being UNLIKE HIS UNCLES AND THE CHILDREN OF HIS VARIOUS FAMILY MEMBERS’ FORMER TAG TEAM PARTNERS!!!”