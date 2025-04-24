WWE Superstar Bianca Belair took to Twitter today to share some unseen photos from her first WWE tryout. She captioned her video with,

“From then to now….My 1st tryout…I had no idea how to take a bump, I didn’t even know what a “bump” was let alone what a “promo” was… I was so nervous you can hear the quiver in my voice. I had no idea what I was doing. The only thing I knew how to do was be me, because there is only ONE ME and that was my way to stand out. Shoutout to Mark Henry. So I wore my favorite rose outfit I made for a crossfit competition and showed that I may not come from this business, I may not know much but I will work my ass off and I will love and respect this business if I was given a chance. At 1st I always felt like I was stealing someone else’s dream so I threw myself whole heartedly into this. I dealt with imposter syndrome for A LONG time. I always felt like I had something to prove. Now… I know exactly who I am. I know how much hardwork I put in, I know my worth NO MATTER WHAT, and I know everything I’ve gotten and haven’t gotten yet IS MINE.

Dream big. Do things you didn’t even think were meant for you. You never know. It might change your life and others along the way. #ESTofWWE #wrESTleMania41″

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” TNA World Champion Joe Hendry revealed that he found out that he’d be appearing at WrestleMania 41 about a week before the pay-per-view event. He said,

“I found out about [WrestleMania] a week before. I had to sit on this for a week. I got a text from Triple H, saying, can you talk… Triple H says, ‘Listen, I’m sure you’re aware that, Randy needs an opponent.’ And yeah, that threw me off completely. I was in a state of shock, but I just knew there was a job to be done. It was a huge moment for me, and what an honor to share the ring with Randy Orton. I just wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania. What is going on?”

Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to win the WWE United States Championship this past weekend at WrestleMania 41 (Night One) in Las Vegas, NV.

During a recent appearance on the “Club 520″ podcast,” Jacob discussed his WrestleMania debut and his son attending the event.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his son being in attendance at WrestleMania 41: “I remember looking out a jail cell window, man, to looking out, you feel me, looking out of an airplane, man, you know, just on the way. But, it was very special just to definitely have my son over here, Johnny Fatu, shouts to the family. But definitely for my parents to pull up. But not only that, man. Last time WrestleMania IX was in Las Vegas, you know.”

On history repeating itself: “I mean, last time WrestleMania was in Las Vegas, it was WrestleMania IX and my wife always says this, man. History always repeats itself. So for us to double back and for another Anoaʻi, Roman Reigns to main event in Las Vegas but also to have the Fatu’s on here man it just don’t get no better. It really doesn’t, it’s just a special moment. But for real, though, bruh that was hella cool.”