Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view will feature Mercedes Moné’s first matchup since February 2023, where she suffered an ankle injury that almost led the CEO to retire. Fortunately, the former women’s champion is still able to compete, but when exactly was she cleared to wrestle?

In a new interview that Moné did with the New York Post to promote Double or Nothing it was revealed that she was actually cleared back in December of 2023.

She was medically cleared to wrestle in December and believes she’s in the best shape of her life for her AEW debut.

Moné herself would later comment on when she started training after her injury, adding that she was scared but was able to overcome the odds to make her return

When I first started to train, just running ropes hurt and that scared me,” Moné said. “I’m like, ‘No way I’m going the path to feel this pain my whole life.’ Finally, it got better and little things stopped hurting and finally (Tyler) Breeze pushed me to do some of my moves that I was gonna do like double knees and going off the top rope. I hit them, so the fear was gone. Everything felt back to normal and I’m ready.

At Double or Nothing Moné will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.