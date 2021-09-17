The decision to have Big E win the WWE Title was reportedly made at last Friday’s Super SmackDown show from Madison Square Garden.

WWE had originally announced Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle for this week’s RAW from Boston, but during Super SmackDown it was announced that Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE Title would headline RAW, instead of taking place at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26. Big E announced on Monday morning that he was going to RAW to cash-in his Money In the Bank title shot to win the WWE Title, and that’s what he did, defeating Lashley right after a successful title defense over Orton.

It was noted by Ringside News how the decision to move up the WWE Title match was made “shortly after RAW” last week. It wasn’t until SmackDown at MSG when plans were made to have Big E cash in on Lashley to win the WWE Title.

On a related note, it was reported by Fightful Select how much of the roster stuck around the TD Garden on Monday night to watch the main event and the cash-in unfold, which is uncharacteristic as many leave before the show goes off the air for other weeks. It’s no secret that Big E is well-liked among the WWE locker rooms. It was also said that there is seemingly universal elation for Big E as he’s one of the most beloved members of the roster.

We noted yesterday how Big E is officially a member of the RAW roster moving forward, which could change if WWE decided to switch he and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Draft next month. Big E is rumored to make one final SmackDown appearance on tonight’s show, as WWE Champion, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.