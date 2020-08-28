Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed that despite being with WWE for ten years, he was relieved when he was released by the company back in April.

Cardona also revealed that he’d actually been offered a new WWE contract in 2019 around WrestleMania 35 time. He noted that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to spend another five years with the company.

Cardona also specified that although there were reports that WWE has made offers to bring some released talents back, he has not had any conversations to that degree since being released in April. He did say that he’s pretty sure everyone got the “maybe we’ll bring you back” talk.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.