A good number of fans were surprised that top free agent Mercedes Moné did not show up in the WWE Royal Rumble matchup despite there being numerous reports that said she would not be showing up, nor was there any indication from WWE’s side that she would be coming in.

According to PW Insider, The CEO spent Rumble weekend in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts for her birthday. The report adds that at “NO PART” was she going to be involved in any Royal Rumble plans. It is also mentioned that Moné will be back on-camera in the wrestling world by March and it will be for a “non-WWE” company. Every sign points that it will be AEW, but that is not confirmed as STARDOM/NJPW could still be an option.

Insider did reach out to TNA and it doesn’t seem like Moné is headed there either. The former multi-time women’s champion did release a post teasing that she will be making a big splash this year. You can read about that here.