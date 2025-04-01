– Logan Paul celebrates his 30th birthday today. The former WWE United States Champion is expected to compete against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 after the two shot their latest angle on the March 31 episode of WWE Raw in London, England.

– Many WWE stars who were not required for Raw wrapped up their international commitments and returned home this past weekend. Other WWE performers have not been overseas in weeks and were only scheduled for a single appearance during the recent tour.

– The blood seen in Jimmy Uso’s segment was not accidental—it was a deliberate part of the storyline.

– According to WWE staff, the consensus was that Brussels provided the best overall experience during the European leg of the “Road to WrestleMania 41” tour over the past couple of weeks.

– Greg Hamilton, previously a ring announcer for WWE, has transitioned to a new role with the MMA promotion, Professional Fighters League (PFL).

