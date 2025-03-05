Carmella has expressed dissatisfaction with how her WWE career ended, sharing her feelings in a preview for her upcoming appearance on the “Barely Famous” podcast. She revealed that she felt “punished” for having a child during her two-year absence, stating that leaving the company wasn’t her decision.

When the host suggested that WWE might change their mind, Carmella seemed uninterested. The full interview will air this Friday.

Carmella said, “It just feels like a sh***y way to end a twelve year career with the company. Like, this is how it ended.”

She continued, “I got a call saying that my contract was up in ten days…ghosted. Ghosted, completely ghosted. What if this is the end of my career? Like, what am I doing with my life? What do I have to offer? Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else…I feel like I’m being punished because I had a baby. Why would you want to be somewhere that doesn’t want you? I wish more for women in general and moms and especially athletes. I feel like you shouldn’t have to choose one. Why can’t you have both?”

On Tuesday night, Naomi attended the premiere of Queen of the Ring in New York City with her husband, Jimmy Uso, despite being pulled from media appearances earlier in the week.

Staying in character with her WWE storyline, Naomi wore a neck brace, reflecting the injury she sustained from Jade Cargill’s attack at the 2025 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Shawn Spears won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Tony D’Angelo.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the show, Spears reflected on his win, acknowledging that he took advantage of D’Angelo’s injury, as D’Angelo had hurt his back during the match. Spears expressed that the title win symbolized many things for him.. He said,

“Really? You couldn’t let me have it, could you? Here I stand, the new North American Champion, and you can’t just give it to me. A year to the day since I returned, and you can’t just say, ‘Congratulations, you earned it.’ Exactly like everybody else over the course of 23 years, you can’t just give it to me, can you? Whether you like it or not, this happened. I am your new North American Champion. Love it. Learn to enjoy it. But a man is only as strong as the people behind him, and there is nothing more important on this planet than family. This symbolizes many things. It symbolizes that in a top star here in NXT. It means that I have ascended the ladder. What this also means is that everything I’ve been talking about, to Izzi Dame, to Niko Vance, to Brooks Jensen, is validated. It’s validated by this championship. It’s validated by me. Together, this is only the beginning.”

Cassie Lee was spotted in the crowd on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As noted above, Lee’s husband, Shawn Spears, competed against Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship and emerged victorious, winning his first title in WWE.

you can check out the updated lineup for next week's WWE NXT: Roadblock event below:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Moose

* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Fraxion

* NXT Women’s Champion & Women’s North American Championship Match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Street Fight: Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

* Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

* WWE LFG legends in attendance.