Paul Heyman is reportedly writing most of the promos we’ve heard from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late.

Heyman and Reigns have been working on-screen together for a few months now but Heyman is also coming up with much of Reigns’ promos, according to PWInsider. The news was first reported by Ringside News.

WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes has also been very hands-on in Reigns’ creative process as of late. It was noted that Hayes has been personally producing Reigns’ big pay-per-view matches in recent months.

Reigns is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in a TLC Match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

