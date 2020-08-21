Which WWE Coach Reminds Wrestlers of a Parent, Praise for Another Coach from Former Talents

Fightful Select reports that in interviews with recently released and departed talents from WWE NXT, they’ve been asking who helped them out the most when they were there. It was noted that WWE Performance Center Coach Norman Smiley specifically got a ton of praise from the wrestlers.

Aiden English credited Smiley with helping him get his start in pro wrestling, and pitching for him to get into NXT. English previously worked as a wrestler for a few months and was about to secure a WWE contract without having to work a tryout, all because of a good recommendation from Smiley.

English also noted that he butted heads with Coach Terry Taylor a lot, but he still has love for him. Taylor is reportedly very opinionated and has an old school mindset. It was also said that Taylor reminds people of a parent because you’ll learn a lesson without realizing that you’re even learning one.

English said there were things he thought were dated and not a good idea, but when when he would execute the ideas, he’d look back and realize Taylor was right. This is similar to something AEW World Champion Jon Moxley previously said about WWE Hall of Famer & Producer Michael “PS” Hayes.

English also put over former WWE Producer Arn Anderson and Coach Billy Gunn, who are both with AEW these days. Gunn’s fun approach to coaching specifically stood out.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.