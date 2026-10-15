Every Money in the Bank briefcase is a ticking clock. The moment a superstar climbs the ladder and pulls the briefcase down from high above the ring and secures the title shot that it contains, every champion on the roster immediately has to start looking over their shoulder, and every crowd starts watching the entrance ramp instead of the match in front of it.

The concept debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 and has since become a pillar of WWE programming, with its own premium live event since 2010. The briefcase made John Cena a challenger when he was already the face of the company, though his 2012 cash-in against CM Punk ended in him becoming the first holder to cash in the briefcase and not emerge with the title. Punk himself became the first two-time winner when he won back-to-back ladder matches in 2008 and 2009, and in 2026, he aimed to become the first three-time winner in history.

The veteran nine-time WWE World Champion headed to New Orleans on October 10th to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match once again, but online betting sites didn’t fancy his chances. Outlets such as the popular 7signs online sportsbook instead made Bron Breakker the overwhelming -110 favourite to emerge with the briefcase, with Punk way out at +500. History says whoever wins the coveted briefcase could carry it for months, and the longest holders prove that waiting can be its own kind of drama.

Carmella — 287 days

The first women’s Money in the Bank match, in St. Louis in June 2017, ended in uproar when James Ellsworth climbed the ladder, unhooked the briefcase, and dropped it into Carmella’s waiting arms. SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan stripped her of the briefcase, only for Carmella to win the rematch against Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina on SmackDown days later. That is where her clock starts.

What followed was a long, slow tease. Naomi, Natalya, and Charlotte all held the SmackDown Women’s Championship while Carmella circled, briefcase in hand, while Ellsworth was gone from WWE before the year was out. Fans began to wonder whether the cash-in would ever come.

It came in April the following year, two nights after Charlotte ended Asuka’s unbeaten streak at WrestleMania 34. When the debuting IIconics jumped the champion, Carmella cashed in and took the title. Plenty of observers questioned whether she belonged at the top of the division, but she held the gold for 131 days, beating Asuka twice along the way, before Charlotte pinned her in a triple threat with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest — 281 days

Damian Priest outlasted LA Knight, Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Butch at London’s O2 Arena in July 2023, then spent nine months as the most frustrated man in WWE. As the muscle of The Judgment Day, he stalked World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, only to be thwarted time and again.

At Crown Jewel, Sami Zayn shoved him into the ring post and disappeared into the Riyadh crowd with the briefcase. On Raw’s Day 1 show, Drew McIntyre cut him off. By February, Priest admitted he had tried five times without the bell ever ringing.

The next attempt was the one that mattered. In April 2024, the second night of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, McIntyre had just beaten Rollins for the title and was taunting CM Punk at the commentary table when Punk exploded on him. Priest’s music hit, and McIntyre’s celebration lasted minutes. Lincoln Financial Field erupted, and a man who had become a running joke for his near-misses was suddenly world champion, becoming just the second man in history to cash in on the Grandest Stage of Them All in the process.

His reign as champion lasted 118 days. Priest retained against McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow and against Rollins at Money in the Bank, but at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Finn Balor’s betrayal helped Gunther take the title, cracking The Judgment Day open in the process.

Edge — 280 days

The man who won the very first Money in the Bank match also wrote the blueprint for cashing in. At WrestleMania 21 in April 2005, Edge beat Chris Jericho, Christian, Kane, Shelton Benjamin, and others, then spent nine months reinventing himself as the Rated-R Superstar, with a bitter, real-life-fueled rivalry with Matt Hardy at the center of it.

In January 2006, at New Year’s Revolution in Albany, John Cena survived the Elimination Chamber barely able to stand. After Vince McMahon took center stage and declared that the night was not yet over, Edge marched out, handed over the briefcase, and hit two spears to claim the title.

The stunned reaction in the building was the sound of a concept proving itself. His reign as WWE Champion lasted just 21 days before Cena won the title back at the Royal Rumble, but the brevity barely mattered. Edge left as a main-eventer, and the briefcase left as an institution.

Seth Rollins — 273 days

Rollins won the briefcase in Boston in June 2014 after a huge assist from Kane, just a month removed from him shattering the Shield to everyone’s dismay. He went on to spend the year as The Authority’s golden boy, feuding with former brethren Dean Ambrose, who at one point stole the briefcase and rigged it to spray green gunk over him. At Night of Champions, Rollins tried to cash in on Brock Lesnar, but Cena stopped him before the bell could ring.

Then came the main event of WrestleMania 31 at Levi’s Stadium in March 2015. Lesnar and Roman Reigns, another former Shield brother, were trading bombs in one of Mania’s all-time great show-closers when Rollins sprinted down the ramp, turned it into a triple threat, and pinned Reigns after a vicious curb stomp. It was the first cash-in in WrestleMania history, the only cash-in in the main event itself, and a moment known ever since as the Heist of the Century.

Rollins held the title for 220 days, turning back Lesnar, Sting, and Kane among others, and nobody ever beat him for the gold. Instead, a torn ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus suffered at a November house show in Dublin forced him to vacate, bringing to an end one of the finest maiden championship reigns of all time.

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