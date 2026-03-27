Jesse Ventura is at it again.

In addition to claiming Donald Trump helped stop a Vince McMahon sexual assault investigation, the WWE Hall of Fame legend claimed during a “PIers Morgan Uncensored” appearance that Trump faked his 2024 assassination attempt.

Ventura was asked if he thought it was fake, and responded by stating, “I don’t know. Where’s his scar?”

In response to the comments, the White House issued the following statement to USWeekly:

“On that tragic day in Butler, Pennsylvania, we tragically lost an American hero, Corey Comperatore, who selflessly laid down his life to protect those around him,” spokesperson Davis Ingle said. “President Trump will never forget Corey and his beautiful family. On that dark day, God spared President Trump’s life by a miraculous millimeter. President Trump is standing stronger than ever as he continues to ‘fight, fight, fight’ for the American people. Only a fool would believe otherwise.”