Netflix is reporting that the July 7th episode of WWE RAW drew 2.6 million global views and 5.1 million hours watched, marking an increase from the June 23rd episode, which logged 2.5 million views and 4.6 million hours.

The episode ranked sixth globally and fourth in the United States for the week, landing in the top ten across eight countries.

Highlights from the July 7th show included Goldberg’s appearance ahead of his retirement bout with Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, a main event clash between Seth Rollins and PENTA, and a surprise appearance by LA Knight to close the night.

Carlito recently reflected on one of the most talked-about moments of 2025 — Bron Breakker’s explosive spear.

During the April 7th episode of WWE RAW, Breakker unleashed his fury on Carlito, delivering a jaw-dropping spear after charging full-speed down the entrance ramp. The brutal impact quickly went viral across social media.

In a new interview with D-Von Dudley, Carlito looked back on the moment, sharing his thoughts on what’s become one of Breakker’s most iconic highlights. He said,

“Uh, it is, it is scary to look at up close. I think it depends on how he feels about you. You know what I mean? The impact, um, this one, yeah, this one was, was, uh, was, was pretty intense. I just remember him running at me. I’m, you know, I’m ready, and then all of a sudden he takes off in the air. I was like, wait a minute. What’s going on here? Luckily I didn’t have to do much on my part. That was here. Just getting hit and going with it, and I played dead too.”

Goldberg stepped into the ring one final time at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, challenging GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in what was promoted as his farewell match.

Of course, in pro wrestling, retirement is rarely permanent.

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Goldberg was asked directly if fans had truly seen the last of him in the ring. He said,

“I can’t say that. In principle, yeah, I’m done, but I worked my ass off for five months. I don’t think I’ve dedicated that much of my life towards one goal, one night. I would be remiss in saying it didn’t feel as though it was a waste because I only went out there for 14 minutes and that was it. I’m 58 years old. My body is kind of torn to shreds. Hopefully, I was able to cover a lot of it up. I had my retirement match. I have 91 people fly in from all around the world that were personal guests. I don’t know if I want to kick start that again and say, ‘Guess what, I didn’t retire. I want to go one more time.’ You don’t plan stuff like that. In the world of professional wrestling, I guess you’re not retired until you’re dead. In principle, yeah, I’m retired.”

Later in the interview, Goldberg was asked if he might be lingering around the WWE in the future. He said,

“I don’t think I’m lingering anywhere around the WWE anytime in the future, by any stretch of the imagination. Wrestling world, you’re never retired until you’re dead. I ain’t dead yet. It was reinvigorating. It was a lot of fun. It taught me that I could do things that I never thought that I could do.”

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE during the main event of RAW, stepping in to save Jey Uso and CM Punk from a post-match beatdown by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. While his return sent shockwaves through the arena, it was his wardrobe that sparked even more conversation online.

Instead of his usual “OTC” shirt — standing for “Original Tribal Chief” — Reigns was wearing a redesigned version that read “OTC1,” with his iconic symbol forming the “O.” So Who Came Up With “OTC1”?

Fans were quick to jump on social media to react, and not everyone was impressed. One blunt commenter posted,

“OTC1 makes no sense. Original and #1 mean the SAME F*CKING THING!! WHO DESIGNED THIS? I feel like this is the part where I say GRAMMAR SLAM or something. But seriously, it actually makes no sense and it angers me more than it perhaps should.”

Amidst the confusion, wrestling insider account TC WrestleVotes provided some clarity, revealing that the new branding was Roman Reigns’ own idea. The account simply responded,

“Joe Anoa’i’s idea.”

TC WrestleVotes also provided an update on Travis Scott, saying that he was said to not be a “quick learner for the business.”