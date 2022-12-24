This past Friday on WWE SmackDown Bray Wyatt attacked a cameraman during his segment, a shocking act of aggression that plays into the storyline of Wyatt slowly losing the grip on his inner demons.

The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed the identity of the cameraman. He is JT Energy, who previously competed for WWE back in 2019, where he wrestled Erick Rowan as JT Horn.

On the new @WWE SmackDown: Who did Bray Wyatt @Windham6 attack? JT Energy @DJClickNPlay was the cameraman attacked by Bray, who then applied the Mandible Claw on him. JT previously competed on the 12/23/19 RAW as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown https://t.co/ZcUaqG4fXS pic.twitter.com/k5PkefLvQZ — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) December 24, 2022

