A leaked internal list has revealed the top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand, courtesy of PWInsider. There is no word yet on the internal list for tag teams, but we will keep you updated.

Below are the top five male babyfaces and heels for the SmackDown brand, based on WWE’s internal list. You can click here for the top five female babyfaces and heels for the blue brand.

HEELS:

1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

2. Karrion Kross

3. Solo Sikoa

4. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

5. LA Knight

BABYFACES:

1. Bray Wyatt

2. Sami Zayn

3. Drew McIntyre

4. Braun Strowman

5. Rey Mysterio

Zayn was obviously just recently added to the babyfaces list following his split from The Bloodline. The #4 spot for GUNTHER is interesting as it seems like he’d be positioned closer to the top, but WWE sees Kross as their #2 heel on SmackDown.

This list seemingly confirms previous speculation that WWE sees Wyatt vs. Reigns as their big-money dream match for the blue brand.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.