WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has the most-played WWE theme song of 2021.

WWE announced the top 5 most listened to theme songs this week and Reigns’ “Head of The Table” song came in at #1.

The top 5 list for 2021 looks like this:

1. Head of The Table – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

2. No More Words – Jeff Hardy

3. Visionary – Seth Rollins

4. Talk To Me – Remix for RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

5. The Rising Sun – WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura featuring Rick Boogs

