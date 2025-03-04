– WWE’s creative team have already begun discussing potential ideas for when former All Elite Wrestling star Rey Fenix comes in to the company. As noted, it is considered an inevitability and something that is expected to happen imminently now that he has entered free agency after getting out of his contract with AEW.

– For WWE Raw at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Monday, March 3, 2025, Chad Barbash was listed as the writer on the Ludwig Kaiser promo, while James Curtin (aka Drake Maverick aka Rockstar Spud) and Bryan Yang were listed as writers for the Bron Breakker interview segment with himself and Finn Balor.

– Alexandra Williams was the listed writer for the intense CM Punk “pipe bomb” promo that opened up the show and garnered an enormous reaction from the internet and social media wrestling communities. An additional source who spoke to multiple staff and talent backstage at the show also said “it gained praise” from those he spoke with.

– Highlights of the CM Punk pipe bomb promo segment on WWE’s YouTube channel have already drawn 1.25 million views, and is trending number 11 on all of YouTube just 15 hours after being uploaded. Two additional video highlights from the Punk promo released via the official WWE X account have drawn an additional 1.9 and 1.3 million views.

– Featured below are a list of producers who worked matches and segments on the 3/3 show in Buffalo, N.Y.

* CM Punk promo and Seth Rollins brawl: Abyss

* Otis vs. Gunther: Adam Pearce

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile: Petey Williams & Molly Holly

* Ludwig Kaiser promo: Abyss

* War Raiders vs. American Made: Shane Helms & Abyss

* Bron Breakker interview: Bobby Roode

* Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY: Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode

For those who missed the show, check out our detailed WWE Raw Results 3/3/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)