Who helped put together the matches featured on night two of WrestleMania 41?

Let’s find out!

The following producers were listed on the internal run sheet as those who helped put together matches on the card at WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair: Jason Jordan & Petey Williams

* Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre: Molly Holly & Abyss

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio: Adam Pearce & Jamie Noble

* Open Challenge: Randy Orton vs. Joe Hendry: Nick Aldis & Shawn Daivari

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles: Shane Helms

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria & Becky Lynch: TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

(H/T: Fightful Select)