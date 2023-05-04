This Saturday WWE will present their Backlash premium live event from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This will be WWE’s first major event in Puerto Rico in over a decade.
BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for the matches on the show, which could potentially spoil results for any fans who don’t wish to know the match finishes. However, these odds are not set in stone and could potentially change up until Backlash airs.
POTENTIAL SPOILERS ARE BELOW.
Seth Rollins vs. Omos
Seth Rollins -1000
Omos +500
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar +200
Cody Rhodes -300
Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a street fight
Bad Bunny -2000
Damian Priest +700
Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)
Matt Riddle, Kevin Owen, & Sami Zayn -300
The Bloodline +200
Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Raw women’s championship
Bianca Belair (c) -2000
IYO SKY +700
Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE SmackDown women’s championship
Rhea Ripley (c) -10000
Zelina Vega +1100
Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship
Austin Theory (c) -2000
Bronson Reed +500
Bobby Lashley +700
Follow Wrestling Headlines for all WWE related news and stories.