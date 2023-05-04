This Saturday WWE will present their Backlash premium live event from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This will be WWE’s first major event in Puerto Rico in over a decade.

BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for the matches on the show, which could potentially spoil results for any fans who don’t wish to know the match finishes. However, these odds are not set in stone and could potentially change up until Backlash airs.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

Seth Rollins -1000

Omos +500

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar +200

Cody Rhodes -300

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a street fight

Bad Bunny -2000

Damian Priest +700

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owen, & Sami Zayn -300

The Bloodline +200

Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Raw women’s championship

Bianca Belair (c) -2000

IYO SKY +700

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE SmackDown women’s championship

Rhea Ripley (c) -10000

Zelina Vega +1100

Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory (c) -2000

Bronson Reed +500

Bobby Lashley +700

