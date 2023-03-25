WWE is one more week away from their WrestleMania 39 premium live event, which takes place over the course of two nights from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Fightful Select has released the most up-to-date betting odds for every matchup on the WrestleMania card. It should be noted that these odds can change until moments before the show, and could possibly indicate spoilers. Check it out below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes -550 (2/11)

Roman Reigns +325 (13/4)

MEANING: Cody Rhodes right now is the favorite to win. It is noted in the report that these odds have not changed since the match was announced.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:

Rhea Ripley -1000 (1/10)

Charlotte Flair (c) +500 (5/1)

MEANING: Rhea Ripley right now is the favorite to win. The odds recently shifted in Ripley’s favor.

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match:

Asuka -140 (5/7)

Bianca Belair (c) +100 (1/1)

MEANING: Asuka right now is the favorite to win, but not by much. The odds recently shifted in her favor.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Gunther (c) -140 (5/7)

Sheamus +135 (27/20)

Drew McIntyre +500 (5/1)

MEANING: Gunther right is now is favored to retain in the triple-threat. No notes on how these odds have changed.

WWE United States Championship Match:

Austin Theory (c) -400 (1/4)

John Cena +250 (5/2)

MEANING: Austin Theory right now is favored to retain the U.S. title. No notes on how these odds have changed.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match:

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens -2000 (1/20)

The Usos (c) +700 (7/1)

MEANING: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn right now are favored to win the tag team titles. No notes on how these odds have changed.

Solo Match:

Logan Paul +275 (11/4)

Seth Rollins -450 (2/9)

MEANING: Seth Rollins right now is favored to win. Originally Logan Paul was favored but the odds have since shifted.

Hell in a Cell Match:

Edge -160 (5/8)

Finn Balor +120 (6/5)

MEANING: Edge right now is favored to win the Hell in a Cell, but not by much. No notes on how these odds have changed.

Solo Match:

Brock Lesnar -1500 (1/15)

Omos +600 (6/1)

MEANING: Brock Lesnar right now is favored to win. These odds have not changed since they came out.

Tag Team Match Winner

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus -300 (1/3)

Damage CTRL +200 (2/1)

MEANING: Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita are favored to win the six-woman tag team match. No notes.

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match Winner

Viking Raiders -150 (2/3)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet +200 (2/1)

Street Profits +350 (7/2)

Alpha Academy +700 (7/1)

MEANING: Viking Raiders right now are favored to win but not by much.