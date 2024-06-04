“Who Killed WCW?” debuts tonight!

The new documentary series produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson premieres tonight at 10/9c on VICE TV.

The official promotional synopsis for the series premiere this evening reads: “Through a series of unlikely events, brash young salesman Eric Bischoff lands control of WCW and aligns with star Hulk Hogan to create a ’90s pop culture phenomenon.”

Featured below is the official press release for the show with more details on the highly-anticipated docu-series.