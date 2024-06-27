The report card is in for the series finale of VICE TV’s “Who Killed WCW?” docu-series, as the ratings and viewership information has surfaced for the fourth and final episode.

The Tuesday, June 25, 2024 episode of the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson-produced documentary series chronicling the demise of World Championship Wrestling drew 124,000 viewers, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

Additionally, the one-hour program, which premiered at 10/9c on VICE TV on 6/25, finished with a 0.05 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic.