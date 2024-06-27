The report card is in for the series finale of VICE TV’s “Who Killed WCW?” docu-series, as the ratings and viewership information has surfaced for the fourth and final episode.
The Tuesday, June 25, 2024 episode of the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson-produced documentary series chronicling the demise of World Championship Wrestling drew 124,000 viewers, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.
Additionally, the one-hour program, which premiered at 10/9c on VICE TV on 6/25, finished with a 0.05 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic.
WHO KILLED WCW? RATINGS & VIEWERSHIP HISTORY* Episode One (June 4): 138,000 viewers, 0.03 rating
* Episode Two (June 11): 117,000 viewers, 0.02 rating
* Episode Three (June 18): 148,000 viewers, 0.06 rating
* Episode Four (June 25): 124,000 views, 0.05 rating