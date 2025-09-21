— During a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton reflected on the night she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the WWE Women’s Title from Nia Jax earlier this year.

On telling her parents to watch SmackDown: “I actually didn’t tell my parents that I was cashing in. I just said like, ‘Make sure you watch SmackDown tonight, please,’ because sometimes, they get busy and they don’t watch. So, I’m like, ‘Clear your schedule. Watch tonight’s SmackDown. I’ve got a match.’ My parents were flabbergasted. They didn’t know that I was becoming champion and they thought it was the coolest thing ever. Their daughter that’s only been on SmackDown for almost a year at the time, like 3 years into the business, winning a title. They were so amazed.”

On the moment where she won the WWE Women’s Title: “I was just amazed with myself. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know it was happening that day. All in all, it was just such a good day for me. All it was a cash-in. I just hit my moonsault, so I didn’t really have any crazy stressors or had to worry about a 20-minute match. It was such a good day for me.”

— During a recent appearance on the “Kennt jeder – Der Podcast mit Hamad Firdousi” podcast, WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser discussed his split from GUNTHER. Kaiser revealed that the decision was mutual, with both he and GUNTHER agreeing that the time was right to go their separate ways.

On he and GUNTHER wanting the split: “I think I have never said this in public, but it was GUNTHER’s and my idea. You see, Imperium originated in wXw as Ringkampf, even though it was set up differently. We were all on the same level, but with different characters. Timothy Thatcher was the roughneck for the dirty work. I was the arrogant young boy. WALTER (GUNTHER) was the slaughterer to kill everyone. Imperium was a different dynamic. GUNTHER was the main guy and I was part of the tag team.”

On how they understood it was time to go their separate ways: “GUNTHER is insane, he unlocks something in people that only few can. You need to know your place. My job was to make his act better and not take anything away. But at some point you want more and you get to a point where you want more. But if you keep walking behind GUNTHER, I remain the tag team guy. We realized something needs to change, so we did. Of course there is a risk, but in America you need to bank on yourself and on your skills. You need to have the balls to do that. You will get that chance, you need to use it. I would say for myself I did just that.”

— WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently shared a video on his YouTube channel ranking the most painful wrestling finishing moves he’s experienced. According to D-Von, the most unpleasant of them all wasn’t about pain but disgust — taking Rikishi’s infamous Stinkface. D-Von joked that he still holds a grudge against Rikishi whenever their paths cross because of the memorable moment.

On working with Rikishi: “I have a 300-plus-pound Samoan, not only beating me up, dragging me in the corner and wanting to put his big ass in my face. Rikishi took it upon himself to put his hands on me and on top of that, put his damn nasty big ass in my face.”

On how disgusting the Stinkface was: “It felt disgusting and to this day. I hold a grudge against Rikishi and every time I see him, I tell him that. Why the hell’d you put your ass in my face?”

