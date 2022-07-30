Fightful Select has released a new report revealing who produced the July 18th edition of WWE Raw and the July 22nd edition of SmackDown on FOX. This was the final week that Vince McMahon was in office prior to his retirement. Full notes below.

RAW 7/18

-T.J. Wilson produced the match between Carmella and Bianca Belair.

-Shawn Daivari produced the match between Kevin Owens and Riddle.

-Jamie Noble produced the match between Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio.

-Kenny Dykstra produced the match between Seth Rollins and Ezekiel

-Adam Pearce produced the match between the Street Profits and MVP & Omos, as well as Dawkins vs. Omos.

-Michael Hayes produced the match between AJ Styles and Theory.

-Shawn Daivari produced the six-women tag team match

-Jason Jordan produced the Miz TV segment featuring Logan Paul

SMACKDOWN 7/22

-Michael Hayes produced the promo by the Street Profits

-Petey Williams produced the match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser

-Adam Pearce produced the segment between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey

-Kenny Dykstra produced Pat McAfee’s promo and the Jinder & Shanky vs. Viking Raiders match.

-Jason Jordan produced the match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

-Petey Williams produced Sonya Deville and Raquel Rodriguez match.

-Kenny Dykstra produced the Aliyah and Lacey Evans non-match.

-Michael Hayes produced the tag match between the Street Profits and Madcapp Moss against The Usos and Theory.

ADDITIONAL NOTES FROM EACH SHOW

– The script was rewritten and handed out around 7 PM for Smackdown, Maximum Male Models was significantly scaled back and Max Dupri was a last minute write off. Also the Liv Morgan/Ronda Rousey face to face was scaled back.

– Brock Lesnar, nor Stephanie McMahon were listed on internal rundowns for Smackdown. Stephanie’s segment, much like Vince McMahon’s random appearances of late, were at the top of the show.

– Titus O’Neil’s segment was also not listed internally