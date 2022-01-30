WWE reportedly multiple producers assigned to each match at Saturday’s Royal Rumble event from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

The following Royal Rumble producers were revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the opener, which saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Seth Rollins via DQ

* Hayes, Pat Buck, Shane Helms, Fit Finlay and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, which was won by a returning Ronda Rousey. Holly was also an entrant in the match

* Buck and Shawn Daivari produced the match that saw RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retain over Doudrop

* Hayes and Jason Jordan produced the match that saw Bobby Lashley capture the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar due to an assist from Reigns and Paul Heyman

* WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix defeating The Miz and Maryse was produced by Adam Pearce and Kenn Doane

* The 30-Man Royal Rumble main event, won by Lesnar, was produced by Pearce, Daivari, Jamie Noble and Chris Park

Stay tuned for more from The Rumble.

