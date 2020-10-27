Several of the top Producers for Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell matches have been revealed.

WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes worked to produce the “I Quit” Cell match that saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Jey Uso, according to PWInsider. Chris Park (fka Abyss) produced the Cell main event, which saw Randy Orton capture the WWE Title from Drew McIntyre.

Tyson Kidd and Pat Buck were the main producers for the women’s Cell match, where Sasha Banks captured the SmackDown Women’s Title from Bayley.

There were likely other WWE Producers involved in the booking of this year’s Cell matches, but these are the main names that have been confirmed.

For those who missed it, you can see a 2020 Hell In a Cell recap video below, along with a video of highlights from the pay-per-view.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.