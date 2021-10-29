Several producers for matches on this week’s WWE RAW have been revealed, according to Fightful Select.

The promo by RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was produced by Tyson Kidd, who regularly works with the WWE women’s division.

Shawn Daivari produced “Bearcat” Keith Lee’s win over Cedric Alexander.

Joseph Park and WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley teamed up to produce the two tag team division matches – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeating Alpha Academy and The Street Profits to become the new #1 contenders, and then RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle retaining over Ziggler and Roode.

The Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match main event was produced by Jason Jordan and Jamie Noble. That bout saw Seth Rollins defeat Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Big E.

