Liv Morgan went viral on Tuesday night during her appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the NBA game between the NY Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets. Morgan was there to promote Sunday’s WWE live event at The Garden.

As seen below, a popular Knicks fan account tweeted a clip of Morgan sitting next to a man who seemed to be explaining something about the game. They captioned the clip with, “She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro”

This led to dozens of viral memes from people on Twitter, including one from WWE Producer Shane Helms, which you can see below.

In an update, the man with Morgan was WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Justin Scalise. He accompanied Morgan to the game for the promotion of Sunday’s live event.

While the clip led to many jokes and memes on social media, word is that there were plenty of lighthearted jokes within WWE as well.

Morgan seemingly acknowledged the clip going viral when she tweeted, “Y’ALL [laughing emoji]”

You can see the related tweets below, including photos of Morgan on the court with her custom Knicks jersey.

She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro pic.twitter.com/wL5oFRIyHS — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 8, 2023

Y’ALL 😂 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 8, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.