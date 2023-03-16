AEW World Champion MJF opened Wednesday’s live Dynamite with his Re-Bar Mitzvah segment.

MJF was escorted to the ring by four women, then receiving a kiss on the cheek from the first three. The fourth woman he actually kissed was Canadian model and indie wrestler Seleziya Sparx, according to @AEWEnhance.

Sparx previously made her in-ring AEW debut at the October 13, 2022 Dark tapings in Toronto, where she lost to Willow Nightingale. The match aired on October 18.

Sparx has not commented on the segment as of now, but she revealed in an Instagram Story post that the other three women were also from Canada – @_atursk, Samantha at @sjxturner, and Jaz at @jazlynhrem.

Jaz revealed how she got the gig with AEW, writing in her Stories, “Everyone’s asking how this happened [laughing emoji] I was scouted from one of the wrestlers/talent group and then got asked if I had any friends I’d like to bring – so yes [halo emoji] [hand heart emoji] [silly face emoji]”

The opener ended with the Four Pillars of AEW getting into it – MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy. You can see footage below:

A fitting entrance for #AEW World Champion @The_MJF; Happy Birthday to the Champ! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/81LrxH6OCw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

"@SammyGuevara is gonna be a World Champion, because I'm the best ever, and you know it!"

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/y1ybZSfAov — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

"I'm gonna beat your head with my skateboard, and give you a headlock takeover"

👀 @DarbyAllin with a message for the #AEW World Champion!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/pkNnaxUg3T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.