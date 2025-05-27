Bill Goldberg is preparing to step into the ring one final time in 2025, and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is planning a memorable sendoff.

On a recent episode of the “Claw Pod” podcast, Goldberg revealed that his son, Gage Goldberg, will play a special role in the event. He said,

“There is one thing that I can say about my match, and that is that I will be proudly led out by my son.”

Goldberg has previously mentioned that he hopes to hold his retirement match in the southern United States, due to his deep ties to Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta is currently rumored to host the match on July 12 at Saturday Night’s Main Event — the same day as AEW All In: Texas.

During the same podcast, Goldberg shared his original dream location for his farewell bout – Israel. He said,

“I’ll do anything for my faith. Truth be told, my dream was to have my retirement match in Israel. Quite obviously, because of the surroundings right now and over the past five years, it just hasn’t been the right place to do it. I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you that I was sorely disappointed that I couldn’t do something in Israel. But retired doesn’t mean dead. I would be honored to go out there at some point—I really would. Never say never. We’ve been trying to do it for the past number of years and it didn’t work out. Fingers crossed, that’s all you can do.”

Goldberg first announced his retirement plans in late 2024. While his opponent for the final match hasn’t been officially confirmed, rumors suggest it could be a showdown with GUNTHER.

Jeff Jarrett believes John Cena’s heel run needs more intensity.

As Cena’s retirement tour progresses, some fans have voiced disappointment, calling his heel turn lackluster and lacking memorable moments.

Criticism has intensified recently, especially after WWE announced Cena would team with Logan Paul at Money In The Bank — an angle that’s drawn backlash online.

Speaking on the latest episode of his “My World” podcast, Jarrett weighed in on Cena’s direction, urging WWE to ramp things up and bring more heat to the storyline. He said,

“The thing with Cena, I’m just curious to see where all that goes. Switching him heel and all of the emotion that came from that, whenever you switch a tip tip top guy, the old [idea] comes back into my brain that I was taught — You better have his first, not first opponent, but like first three or four if you’re going to keep the momentum going. That’s where I scratch my head, where are they going with him? I know Cody is back in the mix and they kind of did some shuckin’ and jivin’, so are they going to switch him back. Curiosity is what they want out of it, but are they gonna switch him back babyface this quick? I don’t know. I don’t wanna say they’re in no man’s land, but man they are awfully close to it. They’ve got to create a little bit more tailwind out of it. That was March and we’re just at the end of May, better pour some gas on that fire.”

(h/t – Fightful)