ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli has earned a future shot at the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Detroit opened up with the Double Jeopardy bout between Castagnoli and ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix. The winner was to earn a future title at the other man’s title, and after a solid back & forth match, Castagnoli ended up getting the win with the Ricola Bomb.

There’s no word yet on when Castagnoli will challenge The Lucha Brothers for their ROH World Tag Team Titles, or who his partner will be. It’s safe to assume that Castagnoli will pick someone from The Blackpool Combat Club – Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson or Jon Moxley. Dynamite included a backstage segment where Danielson and Yuta watched Castagnoli celebrate the win.

Yuta is the only stablemate Castagnoli has teamed with for ROH TV as they will face Ring of Honor veterans Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams on Thursday’s episode.

Below are several shots from tonight’s ROH Double Jeopardy opener on AEW Dynamite from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit:

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite is coming to you LIVE from Detroit on TBS! Two #ROH champions are set to clash in a Double Jeopardy match to kick off the show – it's @ClaudioCSRO vs. @ReyFenixMx right now! pic.twitter.com/9KjgQgHO04 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

#ROH World Tag Team Champion @ReyFenixMx, taking out the #ROH World Champion on the floor! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BAefO9eU8a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

Hurricanrana off the barricade by @ReyFenixMx! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/n2b2Jrn9mu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1656452681601359874

#ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO gets the victory and has earned himself a shot at the #ROH World Tag Team Championship, with a partner of his choosing! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FRWrRpOF0l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.