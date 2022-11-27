Team Belair has won WWE’s first-ever Women’s War Games match on the main roster by defeating Team Damage CTRL.

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event opened with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim defeating Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The match began with Team Damage CTRL having the numbers advantage due to Ripley defeating Asuka on Monday’s RAW. The finish saw Lynch fly from the top of the cage to put SKY and Kai through a table down below. She pinned Kai for the win. Our detailed recap can be found here.

Below are several shots of tonight’s War Games opener from the TD Garden in Boston, MA:

