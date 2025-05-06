The official attendance for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE was 11,558.

PENTA unveiled a brand-new entrance theme on WWE RAW, featuring guitar work by Adam Jones of Tool.

Michael Cole highlighted that Jones employed a distinctive playing technique that has been popular worldwide since the early 1990s.

The new track is set to be released on streaming platforms soon.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Sheamus made a comeback, marking his return to the red brand by going one-on-one with Austin Theory.

The Celtic Warrior secured the win with a decisive Brogue Kick to earn the pinfall victory over Theory.

This bout marked Sheamus’ first match since March 23, 2025, and his first televised appearance since competing in the Royal Rumble on February 1.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton shared a graphic showing himself handing off the iconic “Legend Killer” chain to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

Orton earned the “Legend Killer” nickname back in 2003 by taking down wrestling icons like Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley.

Now, Anthony Edwards is earning a similar reputation in the NBA. In the 2024 playoffs, he and the Timberwolves knocked out Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns and Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets. In 2025, they ousted LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. Next up – a second-round showdown with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Golden State Warriors.