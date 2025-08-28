All Elite Wrestling has announced that Will Ospreay will be out of action indefinitely following AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Ospreay was stretchered out after an attack by Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd. The assault came moments after Ospreay and his team emerged victorious in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match, as he attempted to celebrate the win in London.

During the attack, Moxley and Castagnoli placed a chair around Ospreay’s neck and stomped on it.

At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Ospreay had teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Darby Allin to defeat Moxley, Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks in the high-stakes steel cage bout.

Prior to the event, Ospreay had discussed his ongoing neck issues, revealing that while wrestling wouldn’t make them worse, they still required surgical correction. A date for surgery and a timeline for his return have not yet been announced.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page reunited on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite after Omega came to Page’s aid against the Don Callis Family.

During Wednesday’s show, Don Callis interrupted a promo from the AEW World Champion, declaring his intent to take Page’s title. Moments later, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero jumped Page in a four-on-one assault until Omega hit the ring for the save.

Omega and Page cleared the ring of the Callis Family before embracing in the middle of the ring. The moment marked a major reunion for the former Elite teammates, who previously held the AEW World Tag Team Championships together for much of 2020.

Mark Briscoe was absent from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but he made his presence felt from afar with a major challenge.

In a segment filmed at his farm, Briscoe revealed that he missed the show to welcome the newest member of his family — his newborn son, Mack. After proudly introducing the baby, the 40-year-old shifted gears to address MJF before setting his sights on Kyle Fletcher.

Briscoe made it clear that he wants a crack at the TNT Championship, officially challenging the “Protostar” to a future showdown in Philadelphia.

AEW is currently running all of its events out of the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia through Thursday, September 11.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a World Trios Championship match, as The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) defended against Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona).

In the closing moments, Ricochet climbed the ropes to hit one of his high-flying finishers, only for MVP to sneak up and strike him across the back with his cane. Samoa Joe immediately took advantage, locking Ricochet in a chokehold to secure the win and keep the titles for The Opps.

After the match, as Kaun and Liona assisted Ricochet out of the ring, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin stormed in and brawled with Gates of Agony.

The confrontation carried echoes of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where Ricochet and Gates of Agony appeared during the AEW World Tag Team Title four-way. That night, they brawled with Lashley and Benjamin, effectively eliminating them from contention. The chaos paved the way for Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Darby Allin’s issues with Gabe Kidd are far from over.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite closed with a wild Falls Count Anywhere match between Allin and Claudio Castagnoli. The brutal contest saw tables, chairs, shopping carts, and just about anything else come into play. After a grueling battle, Allin shocked the crowd by putting Castagnoli away with back-to-back Coffin Drops.

But the celebration didn’t last long. Gabe Kidd stormed the ring to a loud reaction, quickly joined by Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. With the odds stacked against him, Allin found himself cornered. Before the trio could inflict serious damage, Allin managed to slip free—shoving Kidd into Moxley before making his escape.

As the show went off the air, Allin stood tall on the ramp while the Death Riders seethed in the ring, their frustration boiling over.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and the Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson)

And finally, you can check out the updated AEW: All Out card below:

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood with Stokely Hathaway)

* (Unofficial) Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley