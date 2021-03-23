Aleister Black is reportedly dealing with minor injuries.

It was reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Black is away from the WWE ring right now because he’s dealing with minor injuries. No other details were provided and there’s no word on when Black might be back.

Black has not wrestled since losing the No DQ match to Kevin Owens on the October 12 RAW show. He was drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 Draft, but has not appeared since being drafted.

Black’s wife Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) was released from WWE in November but his absence is not related to her departure.

Stay tuned for more on Black’s WWE status.

