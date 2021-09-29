Alexa Bliss is reportedly scheduled for an upcoming operation.

As noted earlier this week, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc reported that Bliss was set to take time off WWE TV following her Extreme Rules loss to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The reason for the planned absence was unknown at that time, but it was said that Bliss would be away for a few months.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Bliss is scheduled to undergo a sinus surgery soon. This is why she was written off WWE TV at Extreme Rules.

The new report from PWInsider notes that they were not sure how long Bliss will be out, but as noted, the original report from Monday stated that she was expected to be away for a few months.

Bliss took to Twitter on Monday and simply posted a white heart on a black background. She then made another tweet on Tuesday, quoting Albert Einstein.

The quote said, “Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

It’s rumored that Bliss will be undergoing a character change while she’s away, but that has not been confirmed. Speculation is that she will be back to her “old self” when she is brought back.

Stay tuned for more on Bliss’ WWE status. You can see her tweets below:

-Einstein — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 28, 2021

