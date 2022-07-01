WWE SmackDown Superstar Aliyah is reportedly injured.

We noted last week how WWE made an apparent late change by pulling Aliyah from her Money In the Bank qualifier against Shotzi, who ended up defeating Tamina Snuka to qualify. Aliyah was still tweeting about the Shotzi match just hours before SmackDown hit the air.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Aliyah was injured, and that’s why she missed SmackDown that night. No other details were provided.

Aliyah has not wrestled since teaming with Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez for a win over Shotzi, Shayna Baszler and Natalya at the June 19 WWE live event in Billings, Montana. The night before that she teamed with Rodriguez for a win over Baszler and Natalya.

Aliyah has not commented on any injury as of this writing, and she has been quiet on social media since last week.

